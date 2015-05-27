What The Latest Roadblock Means For Immigrants Living In The U.S. Illegally

A federal appeals court yesterday refused a request from U.S. Justice Department lawyers to appeal an earlier ruling that halted President Obama’s controversial immigration program back in February.

The ruling comes as a victory for Texas and 25 other states that led the charge against the program that would protect from deportation more undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children, as well as older undocumented immigrants who had U.S. citizen children.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Texas-based immigration attorney Iliana Holguin for a look at the ruling and what it means for those immigrants that the program would most affect.

Guest

Iliana Holguin, attorney at the offices of Armendariz and Holguin in El Paso, Texas.

