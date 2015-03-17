© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Is It The End For Benjamin Netanyahu?

Published March 17, 2015 at 10:33 AM PDT
An Israeli ultra-orthodox Jewish man casts his ballot at a polling station in Jerusalem on March 17, 2015. (Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images)
As voters in Israel head to the polls today, Benjamin Netanyahu is fighting for his political life. His once implausible challenger Isaac Herzog has risen in the public opinion polls and could end up the winner in today’s election.

Jerusalem Post’s deputy managing editor Tovah Lazaroff joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to take a look at what’s motivating voters, and what a change in leadership in Israel would mean.

Guest

