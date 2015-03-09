© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Boko Haram Leader Vows Allegiance To ISIS Leader

Published March 9, 2015 at 9:12 AM PDT

This weekend was a difficult one in Nigeria. The leader of Boko Haram in Nigeria, the group that kidnapped more than 200 school girls nearly a year ago, is now purportedly vowing to back the leader of the self-proclaimed Islamic State.

That claim was made in a tweet over the weekend that has yet to be verified, but just hours later, Nigeria’s neighbors, Chad and Niger, said they began a ground offensive against the militant Islamist group, too.

NPR’s Ofeibea Quist-Arcton is in Nigeria’s main city, Lagos, and tells Here & Now’s Robin Young that all of this is taking place just weeks before scheduled presidential elections in Nigeria.

