White House Promises To Appeal Immigration Ruling

Aides to President Barack Obama say the president intends to appeal a Texas federal judge’s ruling, made public yesterday, that temporarily blocked Obama’s executive actions to shield some immigrants from deportation.

Starting Wednesday, young immigrants who had been brought to the U.S. illegally as children would have been able to remain in the U.S., and starting on May 19, immigrant parents of U.S. citizens and longtime permanent residents would have been able to stay without fear of deportation.

Immigration reform advocate and attorney David Leopold, who has worked with the White House on these issues, discusses the Texas ruling with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Guest

David Leopold, attorney and immigration reform advocate. He is co-founder of the American Immigration Council’s Litigation Institute, who has worked with the White House on immigration issues. He tweets @DavidLeopold.

