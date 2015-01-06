© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

'Internet Of Things' On Display At Consumer Electronics Show

Published January 6, 2015 at 9:35 AM PST
Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2015 International CES (David Becker/Getty)
Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2015 International CES (David Becker/Getty)

The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) opens Tuesday in Las Vegas with the best and brightest in the tech world. The buzz this year is the so-called “Internet of Things.”

Techies are pumping out new ways to make simple, everyday devices talk to (and even interact with) each other, all while connected to the global data network.

The Internet of Things has been a staple of CES for years, but the hype peaked this year as attendees expect several automakers to unveil demos of their latest autonomous cars.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd spoke with Lauren Goode of the tech news site Re/code, who is in Las Vegas covering the convention.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.