'Internet Of Things' On Display At Consumer Electronics Show

The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) opens Tuesday in Las Vegas with the best and brightest in the tech world. The buzz this year is the so-called “Internet of Things.”

Techies are pumping out new ways to make simple, everyday devices talk to (and even interact with) each other, all while connected to the global data network.

The Internet of Things has been a staple of CES for years, but the hype peaked this year as attendees expect several automakers to unveil demos of their latest autonomous cars.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd spoke with Lauren Goode of the tech news site Re/code, who is in Las Vegas covering the convention.

Guest

Lauren Goode, reporter and senior reviewer for Re/code. She tweets @LaurenGoode.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.