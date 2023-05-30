© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Tom Jones

Episode 1

Season 2023 Episode 1 | 53m 05s

Tom and Sophia hit it off, despite their wildly contrasting backgrounds. Molly complicates the picture for Tom and Blifil for Sophia.

Aired: 04/29/23 | Expires: 05/14/23
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 2:03
Endeavour
Scene
The cast and creators of the Morse universe look back on 35 years of Endeavour Morse.
Clip: S9 E4 | 2:03
Watch 2:00
Endeavour
What's Ahead in the Final Season
Get a refresher on where we left off in Season 8 plus what's ahead in Season 9!
Clip: S9 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Trailer
Go behind the scenes to explore the end of the epic tale of the iconic Oxford detective.
Preview: S9 E4 | 0:30
Watch 50:43
Marie Antoinette
Queen of Hearts
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Episode: S1 E8 | 50:43
Watch 53:05
Tom Jones
Episode 2
Tom is banished by Allworthy. Meanwhile, Sophia flees her impending marriage to Blifil.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 53:05
Watch 47:55
Marie Antoinette
The Ostrich
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:55
Watch 2:49
Tom Jones
Love Conquers All
"You and me and the world before us." Tom and Sophia's love truly did conquer all.
Clip: S2023 E4 | 2:49
Watch 0:30
Endeavour
Season 9 Preview
Nothing lasts forever...tune in for the final season, beginning Sunday, June 18 at 9/8c.
Preview: S9 | 0:30
Watch 51:40
Marie Antoinette
Deus Ex Machina
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:40
Watch 1:28
Tom Jones
Episode 4 Scene
After reuniting with her grandfather, Sophia has an announcement to make.
Clip: S2023 E4 | 1:28
Latest Episodes
Watch 52:45
Tom Jones
Episode 4
Tom’s letter to Lady Bellaston threatens his prospects with Sophia. A secret emerges.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Tom Jones
Episode 3
Tom is lured to a masquerade by an insatiable paramour; complications develop.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Tom Jones
Episode 2
Tom is banished by Allworthy. Meanwhile, Sophia flees her impending marriage to Blifil.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 53:05