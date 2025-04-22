© 2025 91.9 KVCR

IE Latino Voices

Eduardo Valencia

Season 2025 Episode 13 | 2m 23s

A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Eduardo Valencia, founder of Mucho Gusto Music and Arts Festival.

Aired: 04/21/25
IE Latino Voices
IE Latino Voices Reel
IE Latino Voices shines light on Latino-led and serving organizations.
Watch 2:16
IE Latino Voices
Evelyn Ruiz
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Evelyn Ruiz.
Episode: S2025 E20 | 2:16
Watch 2:23
IE Latino Voices
Angel Rodriguez
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Angel Rodriguez.
Episode: S2025 E19 | 2:23
Watch 2:03
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Fatima Hakkak
A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Dr. Fatima Hakkak.
Episode: S2025 E18 | 2:03
Watch 2:25
IE Latino Voices
Yadira Regla
A conversation with host Yvette walker and Yadira Regla, Board President of Ezekiel's Gift of Love.
Episode: S2025 E17 | 2:25
Watch 2:17
IE Latino Voices
Michael Ortiz
A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Michael Ortiz.
Episode: S2025 E16 | 2:17
Watch 2:24
IE Latino Voices
Jesse Armendarez
A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Jesse Armendarez, SB County 2nd District Supervisor.
Episode: S2025 E14 | 2:24
Watch 2:11
IE Latino Voices
Lorena Corona
A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Lorena Corona.
Episode: S2025 E15 | 2:11
Watch 2:16
IE Latino Voices
Isabel Torres
A conversation with host Yvette walker and Isabel Torres.
Episode: S2025 E10 | 2:16
Watch 2:36
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Nathan Gonzales
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Dr. Nathan Gonzales.
Episode: S2025 E11 | 2:36
Watch 2:36
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Jessie Vallejo
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Jessie Vallejo of Cal Poly Pomona Mariachi.
Episode: S2025 E12 | 2:36