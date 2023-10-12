Extras
Nicola Walker and the cast on the Season 1 bombshell ending and what's ahead in Season 2.
Don't miss the new season, starting Sunday, October 15 at 10/9c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Annika’s cast and crew describe the formidable challenges of filming in boats on water.
The cast and crew discuss what it was like filming the series in scenic Scotland.
In Annika, the audience is directly let in on the case by Nicola Walker’s lead character.
Actors Nicola Walker and Sylvie Furneaux parse their character’s relationship in Annika.
Annika’s cast and crew describe the characters making up Glasgow’s Marine Homicide Unit.
Michael’s brother is the prime suspect in his ex’s murder.
Arriving at a murder scene on a party boat, Annika thinks of the Greek god, Dionysus.
An author who has ruined lives has her own ruined—permanently.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Annika Season 2
-
Annika