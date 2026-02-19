© 2026 91.9 KVCR

Black Perspectives IE

Dr. Janiel Henry

Season 2026 Episode 11 | 2m 09s

A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Dr. Janiel Henry, Clinical Psychologist and Founder of Women Rise Psychological and Wellness Center.

Aired: 02/18/26
Extras
Watch 3:08
Black Perspectives IE
Sizzle Reel
A show where we learn amazing things members of the Black community are doing in the Inland Empire.
Preview: 3:08
Watch 2:00
Black Perspectives IE
Lawrence Hardy
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Lawrence Hardy.
Episode: S2026 E13 | 2:00
Watch 2:04
Black Perspectives IE
Louis Hohl
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Louis Hohl, Founder and Owner of Sweet Dough Cinna-Rolls.
Episode: S2026 E12 | 2:04
Watch 2:18
Black Perspectives IE
Sharron Lewis
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Sharron Lewis.
Episode: S2026 E10 | 2:18
Watch 2:38
Black Perspectives IE
Dr. Corey Jackson
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Dr. Corey A. Jackson, Assemblymember 60th District.
Episode: S2026 E8 | 2:38
Watch 2:42
Black Perspectives IE
Fatima Nelson
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Fatima Nelson.
Episode: S2026 E9 | 2:42
Watch 2:07
Black Perspectives IE
Dr Jonathan Paul Higgins
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Dr. Jonathan Paul Higgins.
Episode: S2026 E7 | 2:07
Watch 2:06
Black Perspectives IE
Pastor Samuel Casey
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Pastor Samuel Casey.
Episode: S2026 E4 | 2:06
Watch 1:56
Black Perspectives IE
NaChé Thompson
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and NaChé Thompson, Founder of NaChé Cosmetics.
Episode: S2026 E6 | 1:56
Watch 2:16
Black Perspectives IE
Taylor Bythewood-Porter
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Taylor Bythewood-Porter.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 2:16
Watch 2:23
Black Perspectives IE
Lakiesha Hohl
A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Lakiesha Hohl.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 2:23