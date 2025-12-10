© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Black Perspectives IE

Claire Jefferson-Glipa

Season 2025 Episode 6 | 2m 18s

A conversation between host Maya Gwynn and Claire Jefferson-Glipa, Executive Director of Family Promise of Riverside.

Aired: 12/09/25
Extras
Watch 3:08
Black Perspectives IE
Sizzle Reel
A show where we learn amazing things members of the Black community are doing in the Inland Empire.
Preview: 3:08
