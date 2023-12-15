© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Operation Elf

KVCR’s Operation Elf:  A Toy, Blanket and Book Drive!

KVCR is hosting Operation Elf:  A Toy, Blanket and Book Drive now through Friday, December 15, 2023. New items may be dropped-off or shipped directly to the KVCR station in San Bernardino. Donated items will be distributed to children at KVCR’s Operation Elf:  A Santa Photo-Opportunity holiday event on Saturday, December 16, 2023, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Drop-off or ship items to:

KVCR

701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave.

San Bernardino, CA 92410

(Drop-off hours are between 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.)