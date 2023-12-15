KVCR is hosting Operation Elf: A Toy, Blanket and Book Drive now through Friday, December 15, 2023. New items may be dropped-off or shipped directly to the KVCR station in San Bernardino. Donated items will be distributed to children at KVCR’s Operation Elf: A Santa Photo-Opportunity holiday event on Saturday, December 16, 2023, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Drop-off or ship items to:

KVCR

701 S. Mt. Vernon Ave.

San Bernardino, CA 92410

(Drop-off hours are between 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.)