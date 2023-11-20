Ontario Reign Broadcast Partnership

The Ontario Reign, in conjunction with KVCR, announced that four of the team’s upcoming games during the 2023-24 American Hockey League season will air live on 91.9 FM throughout the Inland Empire.

The broadcast schedule begins with this Tuesday’s road game in Coachella Valley against the Firebirds, and will continue with three more upcoming home contests, each to be played on Tuesday evenings beginning at 7 p.m.

“We are super excited to partner with the Ontario Reign and air select Reign games on KVCR 91.9 FM,” said KVCR Executive Director Connie Leyva. “We are thrilled to provide this opportunity for our listeners and our members through this partnership.”

The complete KVCR Reign broadcast schedule is below: