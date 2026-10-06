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KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 10/4/2026 - The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Barry Bostwick

By David Fleming
Published October 6, 2026 at 2:17 PM PDT

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is now in its 51st year, and is touring across the US and Canada. David Fleming speaks with Barry Bostwick, who played Brad Majors in the 1975 film, about how he and Susan Sarandon joined the cast and felt like outsiders...which really worked to their advantage.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is now in its 51st year, and is touring across the US and Canada. David Fleming speaks with Barry Bostwick, who played Brad Majors in the 1975 film, about how he and Susan Sarandon joined the cast and felt like outsiders...which really worked to their advantage.

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