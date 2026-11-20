Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco wants county taxpayers to foot his legal bills for seizing ballots from the 2025 special election, even after the state Supreme Court said the seizure was illegal. Bianco also has charged taxpayers for the cost of his security detail while he was running for governor last spring, and the detail has continued to cover him even after he lost the June primary, How are these requests for money being handled?

2. Meanwhile, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Dept. was hit with a 51.8 million dollar legal judgment, believed to be the largest ever for a fatal shooting by law enforcement in California history.

3. Next, a Rialto Unified School District administrator is suing the district and a school board member, accusing her of retaliation. And the school board member has been accused of bullying and abusing her position before, right?

4. And lastly today, as many of us head out on the highways for Thanksgiving with our families, we ask: What are the two most dangerous freeways in the Inland Empire?

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