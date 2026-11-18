KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
11/18 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Superior Court Client Portal Still Down, IE Cities Take Steps to Restrict Local Data Center Development & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- An online portal where people can access information for Riverside County Superior Court cases is down, and county officials aren't sure when it'll work again.
- Cities in Riverside County are taking steps to restrict data center development amid growing concerns about their impacts on local water and energy resources.
- Dozens of California district attorneys filed a lawsuit this week to halt Governor Gavin Newsom's efforts to clear the state's death row.
- The 34th annual Mission Inn Hotel and Spa Festival of Lights begins Saturday, November 21, 2026, bringing millions of holiday lights, family activities, and seasonal entertainment to downtown Riverside's Arts and Culture District.
- After a 13-year wait, ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ arrives with enormous hype and expectations.