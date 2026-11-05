KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
11/5 KVCR Midday News: Ontario Residents Elect Councilwoman Daisy Macias for Mayor, California Passes Measures 1 and 37 & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Ontario residents elected a new mayor. Councilwoman Daisy Macias has declared victory over incumbent Mayor Paul Leon.
- California voters have passed two ballot measures aimed at tackling the state's housing crisis. The Californians these measures are trying to help range from people living on the streets to young professionals looking for their starter homes.
- The criminal case over last year's deadly Esparto fireworks explosion, which killed seven people, is back in court this month. And one defendant wants her case separated from the rest.
- Rep. Ken Calvert held onto a steady lead today over Rep. Young Kim in their heated contest for the reshaped 40th Congressional District.
- According to the AP Voter Poll, Democrats won back support from five key groups that shifted toward Trump in 2024.