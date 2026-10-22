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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/21 KVCR Midday News: Overview of Ontario Mayoral Candidate Daisy Macias's Run so far, IE Workers Join SEIU Statewide Strike & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published October 22, 2026 at 12:40 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Ontario residents will be voting for a mayor in November. This final installment in the series from KVCR's Rami Alarian goes over Daisy Macias's run for Mayor,
  • California workers based in the Inland Empire joined a statewide strike Wednesday, demanding better pay and benefits as tensions continue to rise over stalled contract negotiations.
  • California Lawmakers demand probe into ICE using force on a U.S. citizen in Long Beach.
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