KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
10/21 KVCR Midday News: Overview of Ontario Mayoral Candidate Daisy Macias's Run so far, IE Workers Join SEIU Statewide Strike & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Ontario residents will be voting for a mayor in November. This final installment in the series from KVCR's Rami Alarian goes over Daisy Macias's run for Mayor,
- California workers based in the Inland Empire joined a statewide strike Wednesday, demanding better pay and benefits as tensions continue to rise over stalled contract negotiations.
- California Lawmakers demand probe into ICE using force on a U.S. citizen in Long Beach.