KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
10/14 KVCR Midday News: Prop 40 Explainer, New Report Says California Dams are in Poor Condition & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Californians will vote on Proposition 40 in November. That measure would impose a one-time wealth tax on the state's billionaires.
- California is home to a growing number of dams that are now considered in poor condition, according to a new report from the state auditor. And some of the weak points are close to home.
- Six faith communities around California won top honors at the Cool Climate Awards last night in San Francisco, sponsored by the nonprofit California Interfaith Power and Light.
- The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway has reopened. The popular attraction has closed following storm-related technical issues from Tropical Storm Rachel.