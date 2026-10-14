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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/14 KVCR Midday News: Prop 40 Explainer, New Report Says California Dams are in Poor Condition & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published October 14, 2026 at 1:46 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Californians will vote on Proposition 40 in November. That measure would impose a one-time wealth tax on the state's billionaires.
  • California is home to a growing number of dams that are now considered in poor condition, according to a new report from the state auditor. And some of the weak points are close to home.
  • Six faith communities around California won top honors at the Cool Climate Awards last night in San Francisco, sponsored by the nonprofit California Interfaith Power and Light.
  • The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway has reopened. The popular attraction has closed following storm-related technical issues from Tropical Storm Rachel.
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