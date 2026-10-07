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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/7 KVCR Midday News: Vote-by-Mail Ballots Arrive to California Voters, Families of Disabled Children Speak Out Against Reduced Protections & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published October 7, 2026 at 12:11 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Vote-by-mail ballots for the November election are arriving in California mailboxes. Election officials have one main request for voters, don't wait.
  • California families with disabled children are speaking out in favor of providing care, in light of a move by the federal government to weaken protections meant to reduce the use of institutional care.
  • The Indio City Council will consider tonight a final one-year extension of its moratorium on new data center development applications.
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