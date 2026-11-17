KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
11/17 KVCR Midday News: Late Civil Rights Leader Dolores Huerta Honored at State Capitol, Increase of Bats with Rabies Cases Rise Across California & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California honored labor and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta at the state capitol on Monday, where she lay in honor and members of the public paid their respects.
- Across California, there's been a worrying increase in the number of bats testing positive for rabies this year.
- The Trump administration has lost its major attempt to cancel hundreds of University of California research grants. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected an appeal that could have revived those efforts.