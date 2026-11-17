Michael Rios, a 39-year-old self-proclaimed progressive, declared victory in the race for Ontario’s third district last week beating out a thirty-year incumbent.

Rios ran on banning warehouse development and expanding transparency at city meetings.

“Now it’s a very new council as a whole,” Rios said. “This is the first time in 30 years where three members of the council are essentially being replaced.”

Rios announced his run for city council after he learned the FBI raided the home of incumbent Alan Wapner. Wapner had originally run for mayor, but dropped out to run for another term for city council when news of the FBI search broke.

Early polls showed Rios trailing Wapner by fewer than 150 votes. As of Monday, Rios is up by hundreds of votes.

“We covered every turf within District 3 to some extent,” Rios said. “The bulk of my campaign was canvassing and then social media.”

Rios said his campaign relied on physical outreach and social media due to a limited budget.

He said he and a team of volunteers knocked on about 5,000 homes in the district.

Over the past calendar year, Rios spent nearly $4,000 on his campaign and raised almost $7,000 in contributions.

Meanwhile, Wapner raised just under $430,000 and spent nearly $700,000 on both his mayoral and councilmember campaign.

“I went into this race knowing that it would be a long shot,” Rios said.

Rios said he’s committed to his campaign platform, including increasing transparency. He says on day one he will create online videos after every city council meeting to explain what was on the agenda and why he voted the way he did.

Wapner did not respond to a request for comment on the results.