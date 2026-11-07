Clarissa Cervantes declares victory over Leticia Castillo in California’s 58th Assembly District race

Democrat Clarissa Cervantes has declared victory over Republican incumbent Leticia Castillo in the race for California’s 58th Assembly District to flip a Republican-held seat in Riverside County.

Cervantes announced her victory Thursday, as ballot processing continued. At this time, election results show her leading Castillo 61% to 39%, with more than half of the ballots counted.

The result marks a reversal from their 2024 matchup, when Castillo defeated Cervantes by nearly 600 votes. That election saw a broader shift toward Republicans in the district, which has historically favored Democrats and has a substantial Latino electorate.

Political analysts had pointed to the race as one to watch, amid signs of growing dissatisfaction among Latino voters with the Republican Party following its gains in 2024.

Speaking with KVCR at her campaign watch party in Riverside on Tuesday, Cervantes said affordability and concerns about the direction of the country were among the issues she heard most frequently from voters.

"The biggest issues that we talked to people at the doors were about cost of living," Cervantes said.

Cervantes also criticized President Donald Trump, accusing him of trying to interfere with the election during its final weeks.

"But it was really powerful to see the turnout in our community, and I am hopeful for the final results," she said.

In her victory statement Thursday, she thanked supporters, volunteers and labor allies who helped her campaign. She also criticized outside spending and what she characterized as personal attacks from corporate interests and Republicans.

Cervantes, who represents Ward 2 on the Riverside City Council, campaigned on affordability, corporate accountability and opposition to warehouse overdevelopment.

Castillo, a clinical therapist from Jurupa Valley, emphasized parental choice and other conservative positions during her first campaign and tenure in the Assembly.

Castillo has not publicly conceded the race. KVCR reached out to her campaign for comment on Cervantes' victory declaration and her remarks about outside spending and personal attacks.