KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
11/3 KVCR Midday News: Congressman Aguilar Speaks On Issues Concerning California Voters & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Democrats have been capitalizing on President Trump's low popularity numbers to try and flip the House blue. Congressman Pete Aguilar has been campaigning across the country to help get the Democrats' message out. If the House flips, he would become the House majority whip. KVCR's Madison Aument spoke to Aguilar at his campaign office in Redlands.