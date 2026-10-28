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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/28 KVCR Midday News: New PPIC Survey Reveals Californians Attitudes for the Upcoming Midterm Elections & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published October 28, 2026 at 12:40 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • As Election Day approaches, a new survey from the Nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California shows most voters don't approve of where the country is headed.
  • According to the PPIC, voters are beginning to turn negative on a controversial one-time billionaire wealth tax of 5 percent, with support dropping to 46% this month.
  • The consequences of major shifts in federal health care policy under the Trump administration continue to worry advocates, and they're amplifying their message in California.
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