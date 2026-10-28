KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
10/28 KVCR Midday News: New PPIC Survey Reveals Californians Attitudes for the Upcoming Midterm Elections & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- As Election Day approaches, a new survey from the Nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California shows most voters don't approve of where the country is headed.
- According to the PPIC, voters are beginning to turn negative on a controversial one-time billionaire wealth tax of 5 percent, with support dropping to 46% this month.
- The consequences of major shifts in federal health care policy under the Trump administration continue to worry advocates, and they're amplifying their message in California.