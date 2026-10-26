10/26 KVCR Midday News: Riv. Co vote centers open, temperatures expected to cool down and more news

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Today's top stories:

1. California is building more housing than it was a few years ago, but still nowhere near enough. Now, an independent state oversight agency is examining why and what the state should do about it. CapRadio.

2. Riverside County residents can cast their ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election at your nearby vote center. According to the Registrar of Voters, 21 vote centers were opened last week. City News Service.

3. Hundreds of people packed the Nile Theater in downtown Bakersfield Friday evening. They were there to hear New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. She was stumping for District 22 House candidate Randy Villegas. KVPR.

4. Today marks 20 years since the deadly Esperanza fire near Banning, which killed five U.S. Forest Service firefighters. The fire broke out on October 26, 2006, during a Santa Ana windstorm, investigators determined it was intentionally set by Raymond Lee Euler, who was later convicted of five counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to death. City News Service.

5. The National Weather Service says temperatures are expected to increase by a couple of degrees today throughout the county, but by Tuesday a gradual cooling was expected to begin. KVCR.