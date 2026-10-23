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Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:42 with support from Joseph & Dakira Williams and at 8:42 with support from A&R Tarpaulins. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 10/23/26

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published October 23, 2026 at 10:10 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Let’s get back to some of the ongoing stories we’ve talked about in recent weeks. First today, let’s catch up on what’s happening with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department since the state Supreme Court told Sheriff Chad Bianco that he had to return the 650,000 ballots he seized from the registrar back in February.

2. Next, let’s catch up on what’s happening with San Bernardino City Councilwoman Treasure Ortiz. A jury found her guilty last month of recording her conversation with Police Chief Darren Goodman without his permission.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
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Cassie MacDuff
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Jessica Greenwell
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