Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 10/23/26

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Let’s get back to some of the ongoing stories we’ve talked about in recent weeks. First today, let’s catch up on what’s happening with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department since the state Supreme Court told Sheriff Chad Bianco that he had to return the 650,000 ballots he seized from the registrar back in February.

2. Next, let’s catch up on what’s happening with San Bernardino City Councilwoman Treasure Ortiz. A jury found her guilty last month of recording her conversation with Police Chief Darren Goodman without his permission.

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