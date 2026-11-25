Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office sent enforcement letters last month warning eight jurisdictions that they missed the deadline to comply with Assembly Bill 98. The law requires cities and counties to change truck routes to avoid residential areas, schools and other sensitive city regions.

AB 98, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in late 2024, gave jurisdictions with a high concentration of warehouses until last January to comply.

Last week, Moreno Valley adopted new truck routes and made changes to its general plan to be compliant with the bill.

Steven Quintanilla, the city attorney, said he was concerned with missing the deadline.

“I was really uncomfortable with that,” Quintanilla said. “But then I was surprised to hear that some cities haven't even started.”

Quintanilla said now that the city is in compliance with AB 98, it will improve the quality of life for people who lived right on a truck route or near one.

Seven of the jurisdictions that received letters including Perris, Riverside, Ontario and Riverside County are still out of compliance.

The letter offered recommendations to develop the truck route map and hold public participation sessions; both are required by law.

Tatiana Flores, an organizer with the Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice, said the enforcement letter provided necessary pressure to cities.

“We [saw] that a lot of our input [was] being used to make this letter,” Flores said. “To see whether a jurisdiction [was] out of compliance or not.”

Riverside County had one of its first meetings last week to define goals for adhering to AB 98.

John Hildebrand, the county planning director, said at the meeting that the county drafted initial truck routes and received community input. But added that the initial deadline was hard to meet.

“To have had our truck routes approved by January one of this year [...] was a very untenable ask,” Hildebrand said.

In a statement to KVCR, Felisa Cardona, a Riverside County spokesperson, said that the county has maintained communication with the Attorney General’s office to work toward compliance.

“We anticipate concluding all outreach by March of 2027 and anticipate presenting the proposed truck routes to our Board of Supervisors in July of 2027,” Cardona said.

Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office said in a statement to KVCR that AB 98 can reduce air and noise pollution burdens on communities.

“The impacts from high volume truck traffic are concentrated in neighborhoods already suffering from disproportionate health impacts and systemic vulnerability,” Bonta’s office wrote. “AB 98 is an important tool for protecting overburdened communities from dangerous air pollution.”

Bonta’s office did not want to comment on the status or existence of any ongoing investigations into cities or counties but said that their office is engaging in ongoing discussions with several jurisdictions about compliance.