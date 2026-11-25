Anthony Victoria:

For KVCR News, I'm Anthony Victoriaand this is IE Latino Voices.

Cyber Monday is around the corner. Millions of Americans will go online to shop for gifts and take advantage of deals. But getting those items on people's doorsteps comes with a cost, particularly here in the Inland Empire, one of the country's major e-commerce hubs.

Here to explain more is Beatriz Valenzuela with the People's Collective for Environmental Justice. Beatriz, thanks so much for joining us today.

Beatriz Valenzuela:

Thank you for having me, Anthony.

Anthony Victoria:

So, what does Cyber Monday reveal about the larger logistics and warehouse industry here in the Inland Empire?

Beatriz Valenzuela:

The reason why we're focusing on Cyber Monday is because it is the busiest, not just shopping day, but online shopping day of the year. It also tends to be the kickoff to the largest logistics season of the year. It starts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday and continues throughout the holidays.

What that means is more truck traffic, more cargo traffic and more deliveries. We want people to understand that although you can buy something on Black Friday and get a quote-unquote great deal, the real cost to the Inland Empire and the families is quite high.

Anthony Victoria:

What is the cost for families and workers? How are they impacted on a day-to-day basis?

Beatriz Valenzuela:

What we know is that there are 600,000 daily truck trips through the Inland Empire. Some organizations feel that it could be up to six times that number when Cyber Monday and the holidays roll around. So, more pollution, diesel pollution and noise pollution.

Bloomington has sort of become, I'm sure they don't want this, but the poster child of this fight because a lot of people moved to Bloomington because it was rural, because they could get these larger plots of land to have horses, chickens and grow their own food. And that is still true.

I recently spoke to a gentleman named Miguel, whose family came here for that particular reason. He's only in his 20s; he's a college student. But even he tells me, "When I was in high school, we used to be able to run these different hills for cross country. People used to bring their horses out to walk them."

Now you can see the bulldozers already starting to go through these areas to flatten them out for more warehousing. That's what a lot of these communities are fighting. They're fighting to be able to keep the homes that they worked so hard for.

Want to learn more about the Inland Empire's warehouse industry and its impact on local communities? Watch KVCR's Warehouse Empire series for more reporting on the people, places and environmental impacts behind the region's warehouse industry.



Anthony Victoria:

How do you balance this growth, this economic growth, with the well-being of the same people that this industry is helping?

Beatriz Valenzuela:

We're not against economic growth. We're not against people being successful, but not on the backs of the community and their health.

You talked about jobs. Yeah, they generate jobs, but most of them tend to be low-paying. When you take a look at the actual statistics, an average warehouse worker still makes a lot less than the median income for Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

So when they talk about these jobs that they're bringing in, they are above minimum wage, but not by much. And then there's the toll that it takes on the workers.

Anthony Victoria:

When it comes to Cyber Monday, what do you think people in the Inland Empire can do to help avoid contributing to emissions or maybe just reduce their carbon footprint?

Beatriz Valenzuela:

First and foremost, don't pick two-day shipping if you don't need it. Take a little bit of time to scroll down and find something that is a little bit more eco-friendly.

I know in particular Amazon automatically gives you the two-day shipping. But if you scroll down, I think there's something that says, "Save boxes" or "Save trips." You can pick that one if you don't need it immediately.

The other thing is bypass e-commerce altogether. Shop local. Keep the money within our community. There are so many great independent and small businesses in our area that can make something unique that really fits the bill for what you're looking for for the holidays and beyond.

Go visit the local panadería. Go visit the little downtowns and take a look at what people are selling. The local artists. It is so awesome when you can get a gift that is made with people's hands. These handmade gifts, I feel that they give you a little bit more.

And even just local markets. There are so many other things that you can do that not only support the local economy but also help ease some of the pressure that warehouse workers are under, and help a little bit with all that traffic.

Anthony Victoria:

Well, Beatriz, thank you so much for coming on. Really appreciate you.

Beatriz Valenzuela:

Thank you for having me. It was great.

Anthony Victoria: That was Beatriz Valenzuela with the People's Collective for Environmental Justice. Join us next week for IE Latino Voices.

IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is supported by the CIELO Fund at IECF. For KVCR News, I'm Anthony Victoria.

