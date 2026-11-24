KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
11/24 KVCR Midday News: Viewpoints Revisits 60–Year-Old Murder Case of Sherry Jo Bates, Governor Gavin Newsom Hopes to Progress on Major Policy Issues & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Nearly 60 years after the murder of 18-year-old Sherry Jo Bates, her killing remains one of Riverside's most enduring cold cases. The case was recently revisited by Viewpoints, the student-run newsroom at Riverside City College.
- With only weeks left in office, California Governor Gavin Newsom says he still wants to make progress on major policy issues, including wildfire liability and artificial intelligence.
- California Attorney General Rob Bonta is suing the Trump administration, seeking to block a policy that will revoke housing assistance to households that include a non-citizen.
- San Bernardino County supervisors have approved a three-year operating agreement worth up to $7.8 million with Helping Hearts California to operate the Future West Regional Navigation Center in Fontana.