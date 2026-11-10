KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
11/10 KVCR Midday News: Ontario Man Shot By ICE Sues Federal Gov. Hundred Gather to Celebrate Diwali & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A U.S. citizen who was shot by an ICE agent last year is suing the U.S. government in civil court. He claims the federal government violated his constitutional rights.
- Hundreds of people gathered in Chino Hills over the weekend to celebrate Diwali, a religious festival of lights tradition that is celebrated annually.
- Tech super PACs spent about $50 million to influence California statehouse races this year and it looks like that spending paid off.
- The Riverside City Council has a busy agenda today, including public hearings on proposed changes to certain city fees and a possible 45-day moratorium on data centers in the city.