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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

11/10 KVCR Midday News: Ontario Man Shot By ICE Sues Federal Gov. Hundred Gather to Celebrate Diwali & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published November 10, 2026 at 12:56 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A U.S. citizen who was shot by an ICE agent last year is suing the U.S. government in civil court. He claims the federal government violated his constitutional rights.
  • Hundreds of people gathered in Chino Hills over the weekend to celebrate Diwali, a religious festival of lights tradition that is celebrated annually.
  • Tech super PACs spent about $50 million to influence California statehouse races this year and it looks like that spending paid off.
  • The Riverside City Council has a busy agenda today, including public hearings on proposed changes to certain city fees and a possible 45-day moratorium on data centers in the city.
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