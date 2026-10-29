KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
10/29 KVCR Midday News: A Deeper Look into What California’s Insurance Commissioner Does & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California's insurance commissioner has the power to regulate insurance companies and review their rates, but the office can't change state law or decide where new homes get built. That's an important distinction, as two Democrats running for the job have different ideas for addressing rising insurance costs and the lack of affordable home insurance.