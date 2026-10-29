Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVCR News is now available on kvcr.org!
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/29 KVCR Midday News: A Deeper Look into What California’s Insurance Commissioner Does & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published October 29, 2026 at 3:01 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California's insurance commissioner has the power to regulate insurance companies and review their rates, but the office can't change state law or decide where new homes get built. That's an important distinction, as two Democrats running for the job have different ideas for addressing rising insurance costs and the lack of affordable home insurance.
Tags
Local News Local newsThe Midday News Report
Toni Lopez
See stories by Toni Lopez
More News