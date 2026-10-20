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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/20 KVCR Midday News: Ontario Mayoral Candidate Kevin Kizzee Shares Plans if Elected, Federal Authorities Charge 28 Californians with Alleged Voter Fraud & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published October 20, 2026 at 12:59 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Ontario residents will be voting for a mayor in November. The first in a series from KVCR's Rami Alarian is with Ontario Mayoral Candidate, Kevin Kizzee.
  • Federal authorities have charged 28 non-citizens in California who they say illegally registered and voted in U.S. elections.
  • President Donald Trump has directed the federal government to bolster federal research into women's health, a move pushed by his wife, Melania Trump.
  • The KVCR voter guide is live.
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