KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
10/20 KVCR Midday News: Ontario Mayoral Candidate Kevin Kizzee Shares Plans if Elected, Federal Authorities Charge 28 Californians with Alleged Voter Fraud & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Ontario residents will be voting for a mayor in November. The first in a series from KVCR's Rami Alarian is with Ontario Mayoral Candidate, Kevin Kizzee.
- Federal authorities have charged 28 non-citizens in California who they say illegally registered and voted in U.S. elections.
- President Donald Trump has directed the federal government to bolster federal research into women's health, a move pushed by his wife, Melania Trump.
- The KVCR voter guide is live.