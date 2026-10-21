KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
10/21 KVCR Midday News: Ontario Mayoral Candidate Nicolo Lalama Shares Plans if Elected, UCSD Poll Shows Californians Expect ICE Agents at Polling Places & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Ontario residents will be voting for a mayor in November. This installment in the series from KVCR's Rami Alarian is with Ontario Mayoral Candidate, Nicolo Lalama.
- A recent poll from the UC San Diego Center for Transparent and Trusted Elections found that 40% of Americans expect federal immigration officials will be present at a voting location in their community.
- Proposition 39 is asking Californians whether they should have to show identification when voting in a move supporters say would protect election integrity.
- The measure comes amid heightened federal scrutiny of voter eligibility and tensions over immigration enforcement.
- The KVCR Voter Guide is live.