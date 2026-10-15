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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/15 KVCR Midday News: Surge in ICE Raids Could Lead to Voter Suppression, Props 44 & 45 Explainers & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published October 15, 2026 at 3:04 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California lawmakers say a surge in immigration raids in the Golden State could suppress the vote come November.
  • Californians will vote on Proposition 45 in November. That measure would make significant changes to the state's landmark environmental review process.
  • Californians will vote on Proposition 44 in November. That measure would create new rules for how community clinics spend their revenue.
  • The Justice Department is threatening California with possible legal action over what it says are non-citizens believed to have received mail ballots for next month's midterm elections.
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