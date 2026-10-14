California lawmakers warn immigration raids could suppress the vote

California lawmakers and immigrant rights advocates are warning that increased immigration enforcement across the state could discourage voters from participating in the November election.

Secretary of State Shirley Weber condemned the raids during a video conference with reporters Tuesday. Weber said the fear of being targeted by federal immigration agents could keep people away from the polls.

“People feel that ICE is waiting for individuals who look a little different,” Weber said. “We see every day someone being attacked, someone being stopped.”

The Department of Homeland Security has launched enforcement campaigns in several parts of California, including San Diego, the Inland Empire and the Central Valley. The Central Valley is home to a closely watched congressional race that could help Democrats flip a Republican-held district.

Last Friday, Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas and other Democratic legislative leaders accused the Trump administration of using immigration enforcement to intimidate communities ahead of the election.

“Weeks before an election, Trump is unleashing indiscriminate ICE raids across the country,” Rivas said in a statement. “This isn't about public safety. It's about fear, and it won't work.”

Rivas said California Democrats would continue fighting to protect residents’ right to vote without interference.

Assemblyman Juan Carrillo, who represents Palmdale and Adelanto, where an ICE detention facility is located, signed onto the lawmakers’ statement. He said the timing of the enforcement activity raises concerns about voter intimidation.

“Even the president himself has said that he's going to do whatever it takes,” Carrillo said. “And intimidation is one of those very effective ways to do what they want to accomplish.”

Carrillo said he is encouraging constituents who are concerned about going to the polls to vote by mail.

Javier Hernandez, with the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, said naturalized citizens ages 35-55 are among those concerned about being targeted.

“There are people that are concerned that this enforcement may escalate as we get even closer to the November election, and are concerned that there may be ICE at their polling places,” Hernandez said.

Weber said election workers would be prepared to respond to attempts to interfere with voting.

“If there's any idea of anything happening, our people will respond immediately and not wait till later,” she said.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that ICE enforcement operations are not intended to intimidate voters and that U.S. citizens should not be afraid to vote. The department said federal agents would be at polling places only in response to a specific threat, not to intimidate voters

