Today's top stories:

1. The Pan American Health Organization last week stripped the U.S. of its measles-elimination status as outbreaks of the highly contagious virus continue to circulate. KVCR

2. Nearly 60 years after the murder of 18-year-old Sherry Jo Bates, her killing remains one of Riverside's most enduring cold cases. RCC Viewpoints and IE Student Newswire

3. The funeral services for labor activist Dolores Huerta have concluded. Huerta spent the last 30 years of her life living in Bakersfield. Late last week, a grand celebration of life was held at Dignity Health Arena in the city’s downtown. KVPR