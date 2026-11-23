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RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Ken Welty is still searching for answers 60 years after the murder of his childhood friend on the Riverside City College (RCC) campus.

Cheri Jo Bates, 18, was found dead in the early morning of Oct. 31, 1966, on Terracina Avenue near residential homes once connected to the campus. She told her father she would be studying in the college’s library the night before, but she never made it home.

Welty, a retired Los Angeles Police Department lieutenant, has monitored the case for decades, hoping to see it finally resolved. He and his wife raised a monetary reward in hopes of an arrest and conviction in the case. The couple doubled the incentive from $50,000 to $100,000 earlier this year through contributions from colleagues and friends.

“I could’ve been quiet all these years and not bugged anybody about it,” Welty said. “(I could have) just lived with it and said, ‘Hey, Cheri was a friend, she’s dead, so what?’ I couldn’t do that.”

Cheri Jo Bates was murdered on the Riverside City College campus in 1966. The case remains unsolved. Photo courtesy of Riverside Police Department.

Welty and Bates met in the sixth grade at Jefferson Elementary School in Riverside. He described her as an outgoing young girl who had many friends and never had problems with anyone.

For 60 years, her unsolved murder has fueled conspiracy theories and debate about who the killer might be. Michael Bates, the victim’s brother, said some people have even claimed to have solved the mystery.

Michael reflected on the numerous calls, emails and letters he has received from citizen sleuths. Welty and Michael both said most of the claims were factually wrong and just an attempt to link the Bates murder to another notorious true-crime mystery.

“It’s kind of a problem. It’s just frustrating,” Bates said.

Some believed Bates’ murder to have been the work of the Zodiac Killer because of a 1967 letter sent to the Riverside Police Department that resembled the letters in that infamous case. However, Bates’ murder preceded the Zodiac Killer’s first confirmed killings by two years, and investigators later discovered the 1967 letter was a hoax.

The police department says that, based on developments in the case, it “will not be directly involved in the ‘Zodiac Killer’ investigation and will focus its attention on who killed Cheri Jo.”

Bates’ car had been tampered with, preventing her from leaving the campus on the night of Oct. 30, 1966. Welty believes someone who had an unrequited romantic interest in her planned to lure her away from the car and then stabbed her over 40 times.

“The brutality of it speaks of the passion,” Welty said. “Someone got pissed off and we can only assume it’s because he wanted something and she didn’t and told him so.”

The police had a primary suspect they were unable to charge because of a lack of DNA evidence. Welty said it was someone who attended Ramona High School with Bates and him. Riverside City College Viewpoints, which originally published this article, is not naming that individual because they were never charged with a crime.

The suspect, according to Welty, fit the description of someone who could have committed the murder. He and Michael both believe Bates knew and trusted the killer enough to leave her car keys in the ignition while she followed the person back to the main campus.

Articles written by local press at the time noted that Bates put up a fight against her assailant, which made DNA collection possible. Investigators retrieved a strand of hair from a Timex watch found near the crime scene. Those news reports also said that Bates “clawed and scratched” at her killer.

“I think at some point, it’s possible that something could come out of this even after 60 years because there’s so much more advancements, especially with DNA,” Michael said. “There was some DNA but I was told it was too degraded at the time to figure anything out.”

In the midst of the initial investigation, the Tiger Times (now Viewpoints) published an article four days after the murder. The lead editor, Marilyn Shea Stonum, was 19 years old at the time and recalled the heaviness that engulfed the community.

Stonum also interned at The Press-Enterprise and would often walk alone from campus to her job late at night. She said she had her own apartment at the time but that her father asked her to move back home over safety concerns after the murder.

“I think it made every parent shudder, but when you’re 19 you think you’re invincible,” Stonum said.

The Tiger Times features editor Mary Gottschalk also interned at The Press-Enterprise and shared a friend group with Bates at RCC. Gottschalk was on campus the morning Bates’ body was found and said her editor asked her to look at the crime scene to see if she knew the victim.

“I naively said, ‘Okay,’ and started to walk over and I could see from a distance the body; I just turned around and said, ‘I’m really sorry I just can’t do this,’” Gottschalk said. “I didn’t find out who it was until later that day.”

Gottschalk described the press in the weeks after Bates’ death as intrusive. She felt the entire situation was unfair to the life Bates lived and still hopes people will remember her friend as more than just a murder victim.

“I would hope that when people read about it or think about it that they realize this was a fully dimensional human being, not just this grainy photo they run over and over,” Gottschalk said.

The Riverside Police Department Homicide Cold Case Unit is still working toward finding an answer to the Bates murder. Welty said he would like to see a conviction in his lifetime.

“We were all 18 at the time and we all went on to have lives and families and professions and Cheri did not,” Welty said. “She was 18 and she never got to fulfill any of her dreams.”

Chelsea Sugimura is a second-year journalism and political science major at Riverside City College and editor-in-chief of Riverside City College Viewpoints, which originally published this story.