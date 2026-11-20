A showdown may be brewing between the Chino Valley School Board and Attorney General Rob Bonta. With dramatic flair, the board’s outgoing president helped push through a ban on transgender athletes in girls sport that Bonta said is illegal.

Just before the vote, board president Sonja Shaw ripped up a letter from Bonta telling the board not to approve the ban

“There you go. There's your cease and desist,” said Shaw, as she tore the letter into pieces.

Shaw went on to say that Bonta and other opponents have fired her up. “You woke up the beast in the mom that I didn't even know existed because it was already there.”

California law allows students to participate on sports teams that align with their gender identity. Shaw’s policy argues that the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in West Virginia v. B.P.J. and Little v. Hecox trumps state law on the matter. But Bonta said, in his letter, that the board was misinterpreting the law.

“This policy is illegal and will result in more of our tax dollars being wasted,” said Kristi Hirst, president of Ours Schools USA which opposes Shaw.

This is not the first time Bonta and Shaw have clashed over Chino board policies. Shaw, a Christian conservative, has pushed for anti-transgender and anti-LGBTQ policies throughout her four years on the board.

Bonta sued and successfully blocked a policy championed by Shaw to notify parents if their child is transgender. The policy battle eventually led to Gov. Gavin Newsom signing a law making transgender notification policies illegal.

Last Thursday was Shaw’s final meeting. Instead of running for reelection, Shaw ran unsuccessfully for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Her husband Chris Shaw ran for her seat, but lost to a candidate backed by the Chino teachers’ union.

Shaw said she’ll continue to advocate for conservative Christian policies. “[I’ll] keep serving Almighty God. I cannot wait to get in front of Him, kneeling, begging Him, "Don't be mad at me because I am hoping and praying every day He sends me into wherever He has to send me because I am not done."

Bonta’s office did not respond to a request for comment.