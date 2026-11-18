Cities across Riverside County continue to weigh moratoriums and bans on data centers due to opposition from residents and environmental justice groups.

On Tuesday, Moreno Valley became the latest city to adopt a data center moratorium, temporarily stopping any approvals for projects as the city council considers a permanent ban on massive facilities used for Artificial Intelligence. Last week, Riverside took their own approach by codifying existing land use laws that prohibit their approval.

Moreno Valley city officials say the initial 45-day moratorium is intended to give the city more time to determine whether existing land-use and development regulations adequately address the potential impacts of data centers like energy and water consumption. According to City Attorney Steven Quintanilla, the city will likely have to extend the pause.

“[The council] will be presented with an ordinance that's going to prohibit them altogether, and then you take action on that separately,” Quintanilla explained to the council. “But that has to go through the planning commission.”

Similar to the city’s Sep. 8 study session on data centers, where dozens of people urged council members to move toward a ban. Some even demanded the council try to enact a ban immediately.

But Quintanilla and Councilwoman Cheylynda Barnard, who proposed the moratorium, both said state law requires cities to follow a formal zoning process before adopting a permanent ban. Under California law, an urgency ordinance only pauses development for 45 days while city officials draft permanent laws, hold public hearings and extend the pause or prohibit the land use.

“This is us trying to be preemptive and making sure that we are solidifying and enshrining that we don't want it here at all,” said Barnard. “Because the time to address it is not when a developer shows up and asks to have one. You have to proactively do it.”

Meanwhile, Riverside officials are taking a different approach by reaffirming existing zoning regulations, which do not list data centers as an approved use, including in industrial zoned areas.

Councilman Philip Falcone, who has pushed to stop data center development in the city, told KVCR last week that this approach allows city officials to take a more strategic path to how they regulate data centers and AI use through an ad-hoc committee.

“I've been very outspoken and opposed to data centers. I am not shy about that,” said Falcone. “Other people on the council don’t feel the same way and that’s fine. The city council needs to have discussions on what we want to see in our city, what is welcome and what is not.”

