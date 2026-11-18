Anthony Victoria

For KVCR News, I'm Anthony Victoria, and this is IE Latino Voices.

The midterm elections earlier this month brought some unexpected results across the Inland Empire. Several younger progressive candidates defeated longtime incumbents in local races. In Fontana, Joz Sida, a Democratic socialist, is declaring victory in the city's mayoral race. She currently leads longtime mayor Acquanetta Warren with most ballots counted.

I caught up with Sida about the issues that shaped the race and what she hopes to accomplish as mayor.

Anthony Victoria:

We spoke back in July, and you shared that you were trying to get back to the basics in a lot of ways, right? Trying to meet people where they're at. What does it mean for you to be able to be in this position?

Joz Sida:

Being in this moment has allowed me to see that people are way more connected than people give them credit for, especially the young people. The young people really took it by the horns and told their parents, "Like, this is about my future. This is about me being in this city. Do something for me. And if you could do anything for me right now, it's voting."

And so not only did parents vote, but grandparents voted, and it changed the electorate in many ways. Because what people really want to talk about is what's next for me. What kind of jobs am I going to grow into? Am I going to have to leave for college? Am I going to be able to stay? And if I stay, will I be able to thrive? That is just really kept people up at night.

Anthony Victoria

So what I'm understanding, Joz, is that in some ways, you were anti-establishment because I think people perceived Mayor Warren as establishment. Would you say that your campaign was populist? And if so, why is that something that's important to consider with your campaign and maybe what you plan to do moving forward in Fontana?

Joz Sida

It was a populist campaign, and again, that's what showed that voting does matter, right? I didn't get endorsed or supported by establishment in either party. I mean, obviously, I'm not Republican, but I didn't get endorsed by any of the Democratic standing officials or any of the Democratic parties. No other entity overrode my campaign to do anything for my campaign.

My campaign was ran by the people and individuals that were learning how to campaign for the first time, and I chose that by design because not only did I want to be not beholden by anybody, but I wanted to ensure that they knew that the people have the power to take you out.

Anthony Victoria

I want to shift a little bit to your campaign goals. You mentioned in our last conversation that you really wanted to address economic development and revisit some of the decisions by the council.

I wanted to hear a little bit more about that, and also hear more about your overall policy goals.

Joz Sida

A lot of these business owners have businesses in Fontana. They don't live in Fontana, but they have businesses in Fontana for 30, 40, 50 years, and they are telling me on the ground, from tire shops to hair salons to nail salons to taco shops, this is a worse economy than during COVID because the rent is damn high for their brick-and-mortar businesses. Groceries are way up for any of the things that they need, and the fear of people going out anymore is higher than has ever been because of ICE.

If people can't go outside, they can't go shopping. They can't go shopping. They can't spend their money in the local economy. That means the businesses are now having to close and go back to scratch, or having to downsize, or having to have less quality assurance, right?

And so it is very, very detrimental to a lot of businesses, and a lot of businesses in Fontana lived in fear that you had to pray to a certain God, that you had to pay your dues to a certain chamber, and that you had to act a certain way in order for you to get the resources you needed to thrive. That is not an economy that is going to have Fontana be open for business.

Anthony Victoria

I imagine some people perceive that you're anti-developer and are not willing to work with them. How do you find a middle ground, or is that something you're even interested in doing?

Joz Sida

Of course, there's always going to be a middle ground. Now, as mayor-elect, but also as somebody who has to put my own personal feelings aside, it's more about how we can make Fontana stronger.

It is about good development, efficient development, environmental development. Development doesn't have to be a bad word, but what has been done in Fontana has been detrimental development because it's been overdevelopment of warehouses, overdevelopment of empty warehouses, and the lack of development of infrastructure for transportation, for parks, for schools, for churches.

The development that we've seen has not been a transparent development process. Like, I want to know the science that went behind decisions. Why is it that we're only focusing on building warehouses?

Anthony Victoria

Any final thoughts, Joz?

Joz Sida

I'm glad that I ran, not because I thought that I could win, but I knew that I could move people to believe in their voice and in their vote, because that's what matters, you know.

And I want people to know that in Fontana, California, the sleeping giant woke up. The many that always believed that their vote didn't matter, the kids that were born in an era where they didn't even know what their future looked like, the people that became naturalized, the people that registered for the first time, and I'm glad that I was able to wake us up.

Anthony Victoria

That was Joz Sida, who ran for mayor against incumbent Acquanetta Warren. Warren did not respond to requests for comment regarding the election results.

IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is supported by the CIELO Fund at IECF.

For KVCR News, I'm Anthony Victoria.