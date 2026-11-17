Public access portals for courts across California have been out since Friday, and it's not clear when the portals will be functioning again. Riverside County Superior Court is one of the courts affected by the outage.

The outage began Friday and is affecting courts that contract with Journal Technologies, Inc. The company released a statement Monday that blamed “suspicious automated activity” targeting its public portal technology. The public access portals house information for court cases.

“[Journal Technologies, Inc.] immediately initiated containment measures in coordination with our external security specialists and advised affected customers to temporarily suspend public portal access while the issue was investigated and appropriate security measures implemented,” read the company’s press release.

The company said that no criminal case information has been leaked, but did not provide information about what data was being accessed or why.

“The security and integrity of court records remain a top priority, and the Court continues to work closely with its vendor to restore services,” said Kareem Gongora, a spokesman for the Superior Court of Riverside County.

Gongora said day-to-day court operations are still proceeding, and electric filing services are still working. Public computers are available at Riverside Superior courthouses for individuals who would like to review case information in person.

“We recognize the inconvenience this disruption has caused court users, justice partners, and members of the public,” said Gongora.

It’s not clear when the portals will be restored. Meanwhile, the Superior Court of San Bernardino’s public access portal is not affected by the outage.