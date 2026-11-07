Jocelyn “Joz” Sida takes narrow lead over Acquanetta Warren in Fontana mayor’s race

Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren is leading in her bid for re-election after facing a competitive challenge from Jocelyn “Joz” Sida. The latest election results posted by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters around 6 p.m. Saturday shows Sida has a 14 vote lead over Warren.

Sida, 37, is a Democratic socialist endorsed by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). She campaigned on changing the direction of Fontana’s leadership, criticizing Warren over the city’s enforcement against street vendors and her support for warehouse development. Sida also expressed concerns about city spending and public access to council meetings.

If elected, Sida said she would prioritize greater transparency at City Hall, expand opportunities for residents to participate in local government and review development agreements involving warehouse companies and other businesses.

Sida said she is confident she can defeat Warren.

“I know the votes are there because I've invested time in talking to as many people as possible since July of last year,” Sida said. “I anticipated a split vote. Five other candidates entered the race, and I believe that was an effort [by Warren] to divide votes that could make or break the election. But I believe I galvanized those voters.”

Aside from Sida and Warren, the other candidates included Jackie Heredia, Sal Casillas, Mylinda Carrillo, Lourdes Goñi Garcia and Nicholas Ortega.

Warren's campaign did not comment on Sida's allegation about helping to split the vote.

Warren, who has served as mayor since 2010, campaigned on her record in office. During the campaign trail, she often pointed to her role in Fontana’s economic development and growth during her tenure. She secured endorsements from the region’s two largest carpenter unions and the Teamsters, despite being a Republican.

In a statement to KVCR on Wednesday, Warren thanked voters for their support and said she wants to continue working to make Fontana safer and more affordable for families.

“This is a reminder that our work in the city is not finished,” said Warren. “There is more to do, and I look forward to continuing to make Fontana safer and more affordable for working families.”