11/6 KVCR Midday News: Acquanetta Warren leads in Fontana Mayor's race, Nithya Raman wins LA Mayor's race

Some of today's top stories:

1. Election returns show that Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren is leading in her bid for reelection. She faced a competitive challenge from a Democratic socialist who was endorsed by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders. KVCR.

2. City Councilmember Nithya Raman has won the race for LA mayor. Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass called Raman to concede on Thursday. LAist.

3. California Governor-elect Xavier Becerra joined legislative leaders at the State Capitol Thursday, saying he was ready to work with lawmakers to lower costs for Californians. CapRadio/KQED.

4. Governor Gavin Newsom has granted clemency to nearly 550 prisoners on California’s death row. CapRadio.

