Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVCR News is now available on kvcr.org!
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

11/6 KVCR Midday News: Acquanetta Warren leads in Fontana Mayor's race, Nithya Raman wins LA Mayor's race

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published November 6, 2026 at 11:49 AM PST

Some of today's top stories:

1. Election returns show that Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren is leading in her bid for reelection. She faced a competitive challenge from a Democratic socialist who was endorsed by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders. KVCR.

2. City Councilmember Nithya Raman has won the race for LA mayor. Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass called Raman to concede on Thursday. LAist.

3. California Governor-elect Xavier Becerra joined legislative leaders at the State Capitol Thursday, saying he was ready to work with lawmakers to lower costs for Californians. CapRadio/KQED.

4. Governor Gavin Newsom has granted clemency to nearly 550 prisoners on California’s death row. CapRadio.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria