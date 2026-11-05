Daisy Macias set to become first Latina to lead Ontario as Mayor

Daisy Macias, the current District 4 councilmember of Ontario, claimed victory over Incumbent Mayor Paul Leon, who conceded on Wednesday

Leon has been mayor of Ontario for almost 20 years. He’s a pastor at Hope Chapel. He ran his election campaign on establishing term limits and tackling affordability issues.

In a statement to KVCR, Leon congratulated Macias on her victory and said he was proud of the campaign he ran.

“The voters of Ontario have made their choice, and I respect it,” Leon wrote. “When our mayor succeeds, Ontario succeeds.”

Macias was halfway through a term as Ontario’s District 4 councilmember. She previously worked for Leon’s office and served on the city’s Library Board and Parks and Recreation Commission.

She ran a campaign that leaned heavily on the historic nature of her election.

“I’m stoked because I am the first Latina mayor to ever be elected in the City of Ontario,” Macias said. “So for me, it’s actually putting our gender out there that no age limit or ethnicity should ever be a reason for us not to pursue our goals and dreams.”

Macias throughout her campaign has promised to tackle public safety and curb homelessness.

“It’s making sure that we’re doing everything in our power to house people that are homeless, get them off the streets [and] get them the proper care that they need,” Macias said.

Macias has also said that she was interested in increasing patrols in residential neighborhoods and wanted continued support for police and fire services.

“I'm proud of what my team accomplished,” Macias said. “It takes a village.”

The District 4 seat will remain open until filled through appointment or a special election. Macias said she prefers an appointment but hopes that it encourages people from younger generations to get involved.