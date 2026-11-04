KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
11/4 KVCR Midday News: Democrat Clarissa Cervantes Projected to Win 58th Assembly District, Xavier Becerra Secures Governor’s Race & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The latest election results posted early this morning showed Democrat Clarissa Cervantes with the lead over Republican incumbent Leticia Castillo in the 58th Assembly District race in Riverside County.
- Xavier Becerra is California's next governor after easily securing a victory that ensures Democrats continue their 16-year streak controlling the state.
- Democratic leaders are breathing a sigh of relief after voters rejected Proposition 39, a GOP-backed voter ID measure that drew interest and millions of dollars from Republican mega-donors across the country.
- Members of Cal State University's largest union began voting Tuesday to ratify a deal reached with the university system.