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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

11/4 KVCR Midday News: Democrat Clarissa Cervantes Projected to Win 58th Assembly District, Xavier Becerra Secures Governor’s Race & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published November 4, 2026 at 12:55 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The latest election results posted early this morning showed Democrat Clarissa Cervantes with the lead over Republican incumbent Leticia Castillo in the 58th Assembly District race in Riverside County.
  • Xavier Becerra is California's next governor after easily securing a victory that ensures Democrats continue their 16-year streak controlling the state.
  • Democratic leaders are breathing a sigh of relief after voters rejected Proposition 39, a GOP-backed voter ID measure that drew interest and millions of dollars from Republican mega-donors across the country.
  • Members of Cal State University's largest union began voting Tuesday to ratify a deal reached with the university system.
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