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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/27 KVCR Midday News: Prop 38 Faces Pushback Over Distribution of Funds, Immigrant Families Continue to Struggle under Trump Admin. & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published October 27, 2026 at 1:18 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Proposition 38 would allocate more than $8 billion for health research grants, something supporters say is critical. But further investigation shows how that money would be distributed, with roughly $4 billion going to a single institution.
  • Immigrant families in California and across the U.S. are suffering on a number of fronts due to the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, according to a new study.
  • As the frontier for artificial intelligence continues to expand, one California lawmaker wants companies to do more to safeguard their systems with new first-of-its-kind legislation.
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