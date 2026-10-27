KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
10/27 KVCR Midday News: Prop 38 Faces Pushback Over Distribution of Funds, Immigrant Families Continue to Struggle under Trump Admin. & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Proposition 38 would allocate more than $8 billion for health research grants, something supporters say is critical. But further investigation shows how that money would be distributed, with roughly $4 billion going to a single institution.
- Immigrant families in California and across the U.S. are suffering on a number of fronts due to the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, according to a new study.
- As the frontier for artificial intelligence continues to expand, one California lawmaker wants companies to do more to safeguard their systems with new first-of-its-kind legislation.