Ontario’s Mayoral Election: Progressive Nicolo Lalama aims to put an end to warehouse development

Four candidates are vying for the Mayor’s seat in a race that is centered around transparency, public safety and affordability. KVCR requested interviews with all the candidates to learn more about their campaigns.

Nicolo Lalama studies political science at the University of California, Riverside. He’s lived in Ontario for all of his 18 years and said he’s hoping to bring fresh ideas to city hall.

Lalama lives in District 1, but the seat isn’t open for elections this year. He said that’s partly why he’s running for mayor.

“I was waiting to support somebody in the mayoral election and I saw no one aligned with the goals and policies that I'd want to implement,” Lalama said. “I decided to take the bigger step and just run for mayor.”

Lalama supports a ban on warehouses and also wants more climate-conscious policies on development.

“I don’t think people want to see a big concrete warehouse,” Lalama said. “I think people want parks, new schools, [and] small businesses to be built.”

Lalama, a self-proclaimed progressive, does not have experience holding any city office and this is his first time running for any position. But he said city officials in office now started out the same.

“Paul Leon was just a pastor,” Lalama said. “Debra Porada, she was just a nurse and Wapner was a police officer. I think everyone has to start somewhere.”

Lalama also said that, if elected, he would want the city to better explain city purchases and fiscal reports.

“I think we need a more [simple] way for people to learn and understand what our city funds are being used for,” Lalama said.

Lalama said he would want to beef up the city’s public transportation so that residents aren’t as dependent on cars.

“I feel like if I enter the city council, I give people a new option and perspective on what our city can become,” Lalama said.