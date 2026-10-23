10/23 KVCR Midday News: CSUSB research shows IE's drunk driving fatalities exceeds the California average

Today's top stories:

1. Research from Cal State San Bernardino has found that the Inland Empire’s rate of drunk driving fatalities far exceeds the California average. The analysis blames a series of issues stemming from the region’s unique combination of rural and urban settings. KVCR.

2. Ontario residents will be voting for a mayor in November. We requested interviews with all the candidates. Daisy Macias was the only candidate running for mayor that did not sit down with us. KVCR.

3. California Gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra was in Bakersfield yesterday. He joined Democratic House candidate Randy Villegas at a rally with the Service Employees International Union. KVPR.