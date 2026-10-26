Ontario’s Mayoral Election: Council newcomer Daisy Macias eyes mayor’s seat

Four candidates are vying for the Mayor’s seat in a race that is centered around transparency, public safety and affordability. KVCR requested interviews with all the candidates to learn more about their campaigns.

Daisy Macias, 35, lived in Ontario her whole life and works as a Community Relations manager for affordable housing nonprofit Hope through Housing Foundation .

Before district four residents elected Macias to serve as their city councilmember, she served on the city’s Library Board and Parks and Recreation Commission.

According to a KVCR questionnaire that Macias filled out, her top priorities are public safety, homelessness and city growth. On her campaign website, Macias wrote that she wants to add more patrols in residential neighborhoods and continue her support for public safety staffing.

Macias’ campaign leans heavily on the historic nature of her run. If elected, Macias would be Ontario’s first female mayor.

“I accept the challenge of running for mayor,” said Macias in a social media post . “I want to continue the good work that we’re doing in the city.”

She once worked for Incumbent mayor Paul Leon’s office and is running against him in November. Leon said Macias has only been on the city council for two years and does not have the experience to be the mayor.

“I think that her desire to achieve is greater than her ability to accomplish,” Leon said.

Alan Wapner, the incumbent city councilmember for district three, is a critic of the mayor and endorsed Macias. The FBI raided Wapner’s home and office in July.

“I mean she’s learning,” Wapner said. “But she was the only one willing to step up that I knew has experience, at least a couple years, to take on Paul Leon.

Daisy Macias did not follow up with multiple requests for an interview.