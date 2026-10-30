Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 10/30/26

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is asking county taxpayers to foot the bill for the legal defense of his ill-fated seizure of 650,000 ballots from the November 2025 special election.

2. Lastly today, a controversial plan to extract water from the remote high desert in San Bernardino County is moving forward once again, with help from the board of supervisors and a new joint powers authority.

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